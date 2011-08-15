IcueTV partners with S&T for interactive applications

IcueTV, an interactive television fulfilment platform, hooked up with London-based interactive TV specialist Strategy & Technology (S&T) to demonstrate seamless integration between the S&T TS Broadcaster carousel and the icueTV campaign manager. The demonstration at the CableLabs Summer Conference in Keystone, Colorado, United States, from August 7-10 showed how the S&T TS Broadcaster enables the icueTV fulfilment platform to create, manage and schedule the delivery of interactive applications.

The partnership enables both icueTV and S&T to deliver a complete, end-to-end system for interactive television applications. The S&T TS Broadcaster carousel acts as a gateway transmitting the scheduled icueTV EBIF (Enhanced TV Binary Interchange Format) application to the STB. IcueTV demonstrated a scheduled delivery of a national advertiser's promotion from an STB to a smart phone using its click-to-text application.

The click-to-text application appeared as an overlay on the advertiser's television commercial, prompting interaction with the set-top box remote control. A cell phone number was entered on the screen, then once confirmed, a text message was electronically delivered to the smart phone with the link to the advertiser promotion and website.