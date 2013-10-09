Icelandic telco chooses Broadpeak for OTT service offering

Icelandic telecommunications provider Síminn has chosen Broadpeak solutions to power a new OTT multiscreen service offering.

Using Broadpeak's BkS300 multiformat streaming video server managed by the BkM100 Mediator CDN manager, Síminn can deliver live and VOD content to a variety of devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets, while ensuring a superior quality of service for customers. The new OTT multiscreen service is expected to launch later this year.

Broadpeak's BkS300 high-performance servers support a range of popular adaptive streaming formats, including Apple HLS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, ensuring that viewers always receive the best video quality possible. Designed to streamline the delivery of video over managed or open Internet networks to any device, the servers are controlled by an existing Broadpeak BkM100 CDN Manager, enabling Síminn to seamlessly deliver both its IPTV and OTT multiscreen services using a unified CDN.

Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Manager optimizes the delivery of Síminn's IPTV and OTT multiscreen services leveraging content popularity methods, such as type of service and customer location.