Icelandic State Broadcaster Signs Deal For Avid | Stream IO Subscription

REYKJAVIK, Iceland—Icelandic national public broadcaster RÚV has inked a multi-year subscription agreement with Avid to upgrade its server platform to Avid | Stream IO, the company’s new ingest and playout solution.

RÚV, which broadcasts linear and non-linear TV and radio throughout the country, will use Avid | Stream IO for software-based production ingest and playout of news, sports, live entertainment and other TV content, Avid said.

“Upgrading to Avid | Stream IO was a simple decision for us,” said RÚV CTO Bragi Reynisson. “We needed to replace legacy servers but also required the capabilities to ingest in higher resolution than HD, including 1080p50.

“As an addition to our existing Avid MediaCentral production environment, Avid | Stream IO will give us the flexibility to ingest and play out both standard HD resolutions and higher quality resolutions as AVC Intra, including 1080p50. It integrates easily into our overall Avid production environment and supports our strategy to virtualize as much of our infrastructure as possible into our private cloud.”

Avid | Stream IO offers a flexible architecture that can be configured to ingest or play out IP and SDI streams. It offers RÚV’s production teams a way to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace. It also will allow the teams to increase efficiency by combining different ingest sources in a single configuration, the company said.

The software-based solution supports all common production formats​, including SDI. Support for compressed IP streams SRT / RTMP will soon be available. NDI and SMPTE 2110 support will follow later next year​, it said.

Avid | Stream IO offers the capabilities of the company’s AirSpeed and FastServe hardware-based server. It also expands support to include emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR, the company said.

The software-based solution supports fast-turnaround workflows, while tightly integrating with RÚV’s existing subscription agreement to Avid’s media workflow platform MediaCentral, minimizing disruption to production, the company said.