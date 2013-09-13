IBC2013: RTW Rolls Out Loudness Quality Logging Software

AMSTERDAM — RTW is debuting itsLoudness Quality Logger, a new tool for logging, true-peak data analysis and reporting, that is compatible with the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 TouchMonitor line of products. The LQL license (SW20014) is an extension of RTW’s range of software options for the 7- and 9-inch line of TouchMonitor audio meters.



LQL enables data to be derived directly via an IP-connection from a capable TouchMonitor audio meter, as well as from external storage media such as a USB stick. Also included in the software are dual-limit weighting, status information, marker and various other reporting features. The new PC software is free of charge to users, however the SW20014 LQL license is required to enable a TM7, TMR7 or TM9 series meter to be compatible with data export and additional display functions.