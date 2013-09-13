IBC2013: Net Insight Launches Nimbra 390 MSR

AMSTERDAM— Net Insight introduced its new Nimbra 390 Media Switch Router for multiservice media networks, targeting the increasing need for advanced Ethernet and IP quality-of-service transport.



The Nimbra 390 is a single-box appliance covering applications ranging from high-end video services such as studio production and contribution, to broadcast distribution for DTT and DAB/FM.



The Nimbra 390 is the fourth generation of the Nimbra 300 series for DTT and media transport. Upgrades relating to IP QoS transport, Ethernet port functionality and time-transfer functionality have been added. Nimbra 390 provides lossless routing and QoS enhanced links ensuring100 percent QoS, Net Insight says. To recover from imperfections the carrier network, the Nimbra 390 also performs forward error correction and traffic re-shaping per hop. Nimbra 390 also includes support for Smart SFPs, optimized IP-uplink flexibility and functionality, as well as a Time Transfer functionality independent of a GPS, offering network owners unprecedented performance and flexibility for IP media and DTT networks.



The Nimbra 390 will be available for delivery during Q1 2014.