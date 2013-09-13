IBC2013: AJA Announces 4K Support for Kumo Routers

AMSTERDAM —AJA announced the Kumo vers. 3.0 firmware update to enable Dual Link, 4K and Ultra HD support in its Kumo family of compact SDI routers. Available in 1 RU or 2 RU with support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Kumo routers are aimed at mobile production trucks and live event A/V rigs.



Kumo routers are available in three configurations: Kumo 3232 supports 32 3G-SDI I/Os, KUMO 1616 supports 16 3G-SDI I/Os, and Kumo 1604 supports 16 3G-SDI inputs and four 3G-SDI outputs. The new Kumo firmware also supports ganged dual and quad port routing, allowing users to group together multiple inputs and outputs for Dual Link, 4K and Ultra HD workflows.



New vers. 3.0 firmware is available now to Kumo owners for no additional charge at http://www.aja.com/en/products/kumo/#support.



AJA also announced the upcoming release of a new plug-in for Kona 3G that will support Telestream Wirecast 5 with up to four HD-SDI input channels and also supports 4K input to Wirecast.