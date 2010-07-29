IBC2010 to immerse attendees in 3-D

As pressure mounts to replicate the success of 3-D cinema in the home, IBC2010 will present a full-spectrum examination of the technology, production techniques and distribution options to make 3-D TV a success.

With Sky in the UK and ESPN in the United States launching 3-D channels this year, interest in all things stereographic is running high.



IBC2010 will tackle many of the questions surrounding 3-D with informative sessions. Monday, Sept. 13, will offer a series of presentations, tutorials and practical demonstrations.



Much of the discussion about 3-D will take place at the IBC Big Screen, a state-of-the-art digital cinema in the RAI Auditorium. With the latest high-resolution projection and surround sound, it provides a powerful venue to experience stereo 3-D and put the subject into proper context.



On Sunday, Sept. 12, IBC2010 will offer a 3-D primer for attendees who want to get up to speed on the basic issues surrounding 3-D as well as its unique terminology.