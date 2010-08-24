IBC: Zaxcom Shows New Wireless Audio Products

Zaxcom is giving Europe its first taste of the company's latest wireless audio devices at the IBC Show.



Zaxcom's new TRX900LT Encrypted Digital Wireless Audio Transmitter combines wireless transmission, recording, and remote control receiving functions into a single, low-cost system. All audio transmissions from the TRX900LT are fully encrypted to eliminate the possibility of production audio interception and theft.

With a patented internal timecode-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card, the TRX900LT eliminates the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout. It's housed in a high-strength, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from both corrosion and water damage.



Now shipping, Zaxcom's new ERX1 and ERX1TCD encrypted IFB bodypacks receive high-quality digital audio, timecode, and metadata from any IFB transmitter in the Zaxcom TRX series. Each unit's LCD shows timecode and current scene and take metadata in real time, with a hold button for script supervisors. The ERX1TCD also additional has a built-in timecode generator and output to jam digital slates continuously, preventing timecode drift. It can also delay received audio signals to allow production staff to match various monitors precisely to the audio. The ERX1 and ERX1TCD both contain a 1-kHz frequency-adjustable notch filter to eliminate the transmission of tone from the mixing console.



ZaxNet is a 2.4-GHz RF network for the distribution of remote control signals, timecode, IFB audio, and metadata for production sound. Now included with all Zaxcom products, ZaxNet wirelessly links Zaxcom's Deva/Fusion, digital wireless recording, encrypted IFB receivers, and compatible digital slates into a single system for audio recording and metadata distribution. The ZaxNet signal is generated by Deva/Fusion and broadcast via an IFB100 on a 2.4-GHz signal. The IFB audio, timecode, metadata, and wireless remote control commands are then received by the ERX1, ERX1TCD, and TRX series digital wireless units. With ZaxNet, production teams have the ability to replay and remix audio from transmitters, creating a virtual multitrack playback and rerecord system. It's available for download for all current Zaxcom hardware via a free software update.



Zaxcom's QRX100 four-channel RF audio receiver receives four channels of audio from up to two Zaxcom stereo transmitters to capitalize on cameras that record four discrete audio channels. The QRX100 will then output these received audio channels as both analog and AES digital formats, with audio quality that can only be matched by a hard-wired system. This unique interface allows broadcasters to record all channels from four-channel ENG cameras quickly and easily. The QRX100 doubles as a timecode receiver, with an optional SMPTE timecode output and an optional integrated IFB transmitter.



Zaxxom will provide the European debut of these at IBC Stand 8.A80.