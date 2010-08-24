IBC: TV One Unveiling Dual-Channel DVI Scaler



TV One's 1T-C2-750 Dual Channel DVI Scaler is a cost-effective Dual Channel DVI-I Scaler that employs TV One´s CORIO 2 technology that allows Genlocking, Seamless Switching including smooth cross-fades and other transitions with variable timing, plus full 2K resolution support.



The Genlock function of the 1T-C2-750 allows for all 8 units to run in perfect synchronicity which is a vital requirement for this application. It enables all of the 1T-C2-750 units to perform various functions, such as switching between sources, at precisely the exact moment as each other without any delay or timing issues.



TV One will be at stand 7.C27.



