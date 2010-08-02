IBC: Sound Devices Introducing CL-9 Controller



The CL-9 linear fader controller is the newest accessory available for Sound Devices’ 788-T digital recorder. With it, the 788-T can become an all-in-one mixing and recording machine.



The CL-9 features eight, 100mm low-latency faders, LED-metered rotary input trim controls, dedicated left/right, aux 1 and aux 2 output level controls, track-record enabling and one-touch soloing. Its addition to the 788-T adds single-band parametric EQ to each input along with variable frequency, gain, filter Q and input pan. The CL-9 connects to the 788-T recorder via a single USB cable.



Sound Devices will be at stand 8.E72.



