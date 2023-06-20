IBC Says Exhibit Floor Space Already Exceeds 2022 Event

LONDON—IBC says exhibit square footage for its 2023 show, Sept. 15-18 at the RAI Amsterdam, has already passed the 40,000 square metres mark in terms of exhibition space, up from the final figure of 37,000 (sqm) for the 2022 event, which was the first in-person IBC Show in three years.

Since the beginning of May, more than 80 exhibiting companies have signed contracts with IBC, bringing the current total booking stands at this year’s show to over 1,000, including 100-plus new exhibitors. This surge comes just as the new IBC Exhibitor Steering Group has become active, setting out to provide "guidance, expertise, and strategic direction" on exhibitor-related activities and initiatives throughout the show process, IBC organizers said.

"We're seeing tremendous demand for space at IBC2023,” said Steve Connolly, Director at IBC. "Some of this growth is being driven by global companies taking as much as double the space they did previously, and if necessary, moving halls to do it. We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm from exhibitors—not least from the members of the Exhibitor Steering Group, who have brought a whole new level of energy and evangelism to their dealings with the IBC team, each other, and other exhibitors."

Connolly said that Gravity Media, LTN, Ross Video, and Zixi are among the brands increasing the space they are taking on the show floor. The wave of IBC bookings since the start of May includes Amagi, AWS, Cisco, Comcast, Deluxe, IMAX, Google Android, and Prime Focus. Other prominent exhibitors that have already booked space include ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Bridge Technologies, Canon Europe, EBU (European Broadcasting Union), Evertz Microsystems, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Fraunhofer Digital Media, Harmonic, HP, Lawo, MediaKind, Microsoft Corporation, NEP Group, Orange, Riedel Communications, Sennheiser, Tata Communications, Telestream, and Vizrt Group. Among the exhibitors making their IBC debut in 2023, LG leads a substantial contingent of companies from the Asia Pacific region.

Membership has been finalized for its new Exhibitor Steering Group in 2022—which was announced in 2022 partly in response to exhibitor consternation over how IBC handled the cancellation of its 2021 show—and the group is preparing for its first official meeting after holding a preliminary gathering at NAB Show in April.

The latest members to be announced include: Martin Bennett, Group Marketing Director at Audiotonix; Silvia Candido, Vice President of Global Marketing at ATEME; Carl Furgusson, Head of Portfolio Development at MediaKind; Christelle Gental, Vice President of Marketing at Synamedia; Thomas Gunkel, Marketing Director Broadcast at Skyline Communications; and Katharine Guy, Marketing Director at EditShare. In all, the IBC Exhibitor Steering Group now has 22 members, plus Chair Lisa Collins, Managing Director at Dovetail Creative.

The group plans to meet online four times a year and in person twice (at IBC and NAB Show). In outlining the group's roles and responsibilities, Collins states that these include being active in developing strategic plans and goals for IBC, taking part in special working groups such as diversity and sustainability initiatives, and evaluating exhibitor performance and overall success— including soliciting feedback from other exhibitors.

"We had an initial informal meeting at NAB Show in April, and it was exciting to see the passion of everyone there," Collins notes. "We are already seeing from them great ideas that can be implemented. There is an infectious enthusiasm and collaborative spirit that will propel the group— and IBC itself—forward. IBC is counting on this group to keep it ahead of coming trends and practices. What's more, IBC is doing the listening and not the telling – which is critical to the success of the group and the show."

Connolly says the Steering Group will both enable IBC to ensure its exhibitors get the ROI they need and help the exhibitors themselves by providing a mentoring resource, especially for newcomers to the show.

"It's not just about showing up and doing your usual thing," he explains. "You've really got to demonstrate that you are getting what you need out of your investment in IBC. And I think this group of industry people is really well positioned to assist other exhibitors in doing that by helping them to operate more effectively and efficiently at the show."