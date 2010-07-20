IBC: Polecam Launching Miniature C-Mount Lens



Polecam will be launching the newest addition to their product lineup, the HRO 69. Designed specifically for use with 3-CCD HD cameras, this 3.5 mm C-mount lens has a 69 degree horizontal angle of view and F2.2 to F16 aperture range.



HRO 69 features include back focus, a bump cover to protect the lens front, and an optional 40.5mm filter thread adapter. The lens is compatible with Toshiba IK-HD1, Iconix RH1, Panasonic GP-US932 and Ikegami MKC300 camera models.



Polecam will be at stand 10.C49.

