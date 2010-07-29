IBC organizers announce short list of Innovation Awards candidates

Organizers of IBC2010 have announced the shortlist of candidates under consideration for the IBC2010 Innovation Awards, which will be presented at this year’s gathering Sunday, Sept. 12, during the IBC Awards Ceremony.

The variety of projects from around the world ranges from the preservation of formal content to bringing new excitement to sports coverage.

The IBC Innovation Awards are unique in celebrating both the technology used and the collaboration between suppliers and end users to create commercially successful and creatively empowering solutions.

The honors are bestowed in recognition of the most innovative use of technology for a new project in three areas: content creation, content management and content delivery. A fourth honor, the Judges’ Prize, a sort of wild card chosen from among the shortlisted projects or any other project that the judges found appealing, will also be awarded.

The finalists in the content creation category are

Live 3-D sports from ESPN and the production of its first live stereoscopic 3-D broadcast of the football game between Ohio State and USC in September 2009. This project brought together a large number of technology partners, including AJT Systems, Cinedigm, Hyundai, NEP, PaceHD, PVI, Quantel, Reality Check, Sensio and Sony.

Consistent loudness from the Winter Olympics by NBC Olympics. NBC chose Linear Acoustic as its technology partner.

Signal distribution at the Red Bull Air Races, involving bringing pictures and sound from across a huge area and from the planes themselves. Technology partners were Riedel with support from SIVision Outside Broadcast and West4Media Production.

The finalists in the content management category are

Multiplatform asset management in Spanish broadcaster Antena 3’s newsroom. The primary technology partner was Dalet Digital Media Systems, with Apple, Avid, Chyron, I+3 Television, Netapp, Omneon, Quantel, Stornext and Telestream.

Digital migration and archiving at the European Parliament. Technical partners were Front Porch Digital and Broadcasting Center Europe.

The finalists in the content delivery category are: