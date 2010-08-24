IBC: Many-to-many Broadband Contribution from Streambox



At IBC2010, Streambox will demonstrate its Streambox Live broadband video contribution service. It enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists, stringers, and citizen reporters. At the front end, the cornerstone of this scalable software-based solution is the Streambox Live encoder, which is made available at no cost to contributors affiliated with broadcast groups and local television stations. At the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live service are able to manage, track, and view unlimited amounts of video uploads from contributors. The broadcaster can also manage digital rights for video contributions and search for relevant video clips using metadata information. The broadcaster pays for decoded video only.



