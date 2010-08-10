IBC: Jünger Audio to Unveil New Audio Processor



Jünger Audio will show its T*AP TV Audio Processor at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam. The device, primarily designed for TV playout facilities, provides loudness control, upmix, and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.



The wide band 8-channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s ITU-compliant LEVEL MAGIC algorithm. Using the company’s unique and proprietary Spectral Signature technology, it also offers dynamic equalization so that the sound can be “colored” much more easily than can be achieved with a traditional multiband sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.





Junger Audio T*AP TV Audio Processor The new processor handles digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G). It is controllable through front panel and Web based GUI, plus remote control, and GPI – and it comes with a redundant power supply as standard.



Jünger Audio will also unveil a new GUI software application that shows loudness graphs and simplifies loudness information logging. Jünger says the software, currently in prototype, represents a new direction for the company – not only processing loudness but also measuring and quality monitoring it as well. The company will be actively seeing feedback from customers at IBC before it delivers a final version.



Jünger Audio will show its entire suite of DSP and interface cards for its C8000 LEVEL MAGIC automated audio loudness control system for production and broadcast.



The company will also show LEVEL MAGIC in a complete set-up that offers a fully integrated workflow solution for managing surround sound and Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout. This includes 3G HD/SDI De-embedding/Embedding with VANC, Dolby E resynchronization with in-built video delay and Dolby Metadata generation.



Jünger Audio will be in Stand 2.C49.



