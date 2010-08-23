IBC: Canon to Exhibit Optical Stabilized HD ENG Lenses

Canon's ENG HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V lens

Canon will show its newest very wide angle lens, the HJ14ex4.3, and the Optical Stabilized HD ENG HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V lens. With a minimum focal length of 4.3mm the HJ14ex4.3 lens features the widest angle among presently available 2/3-inch lenses with an angular field of view of 96.3° in the 16:9 format at the wide end. This is significantly augmented with the 14x zoom range reaching to 60mm(120mm with extender). The HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V incorporates an innovation intended to significantly enhance HD motion imaging on location shoots of many forms. The lens has a built-in optical image stabilization system that employs Canon's patented Vari-Angle Prism Image Stabilizer (VAP-IS). The VAP-IS technology has been dramatically improved since it's earlier deployment in a standard definition lens, and produces highly stable HD imagery when the lens-camera system is subjected to a wide range of disturbance frequencies encountered in many shooting environments.



