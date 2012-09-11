IBC Breaks Attendance Record

LONDON: IBC today announced its attendance figures from IBC2012, which opened Sept. 6 and concluded today in Amsterdam. As the exhibition closed at 4 p.m. local time, the number of attendees—conference delegates, exhibition visitors and exhibitors—was 50,937. This compares with the record year 2011 which had 50,462 attendees, showing a growth in 2012 of just under 1 percent.



“From the caliber of visitors and delegates we attract to the whole experience we provide, IBC is all about quality,” said Michael Crimp, IBC CEO. “That we have drawn a record audience at a time when there are still economic challenges in many parts of the world—and when broadcasters are dealing with massive events like the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games and U.S. presidential elections—clearly shows that, above all, IBC is relevant to people at every level in our industry.”