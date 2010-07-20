IBC: Autoscript Featuring Prompting App for i-Series Devices



Teleprompting company Autoscript will be demonstrating updates to their hardware and software offerings, as well as a brand new content delivery program. The i-Plus prompting application works with Autoscript’s WinPlus news and studio software, allowing for content to be directly pushed to devices anywhere in the world.



Also look for updates to the company’s LED range of TFT on-camera units and the WinPlus software series.



Autoscript will be at stand 11.F60.

