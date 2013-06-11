IABM Training Academy Releases Summer Training Schedule

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND — The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has announced dates and locations for the IABM Training Academy’s summer courses in the U.K. and Germany.



Courses in the U.K. begin with “Audio and Video Fundamentals for Engineers” on July 2-3 in Reading. This course focuses on the specific technologies and applications involved in the generation, movement, and monitoring of audio and video signals and files in a broadcast and media technology environment.



“Broadcast and Media Technology — Understanding Your Industry” will be held in London July 9-10 and in Cologne, Germany, July 16-17. This course will familiarize attendees with broadcast and media technology, jargon and the role that technology plays in the business. It is designed to provide an appreciation of the technology as opposed to an in-depth understanding.



“Compression Fundamentals and Applications” will be held in Reading on July 15-16. This course addresses topics including the components of compression, compression applications and typical bit rates, motion estimation, the application and effects of coding, and popular and new compression strategies.



“Broadcast Technology Workflows — The Fundamentals,” will be held July 16-17 in London. The course will cover concepts, terms and processes used in broadcast technology, as well as discuss the impact of file-based technology on end-to-end workflows. Ultimately, it will give attendees tools with which to discuss and analyze workflows effectively.



“Understanding File Formats,” scheduled for July 23-24 in London, is designed to provide a thorough understanding of current video and audio file formats, plus their associated metadata and workflows. The course will explain how file formats are used from production through QC and postproduction and on to delivery and archiving.



Online registration is available.



