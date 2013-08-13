IABM Reveals 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards Winners

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. — The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has announced the 10 winners of the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards.



IABM recognizes full-time college students entering the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology with high achievement records.



This year’s winners are Zoe Wyeth of the University of Salford, Julian Theis of the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences, Adam Plowden and Amy Tinker of Kingston University, Pierre Hamme-Gerome and Antonin Morel of the Université de Valenciennes, Kathryn Savage of Southampton Solent University, Lennard Bredenkamp of HTWK Leipzig, and Evgenii Smirnov and Anna Nikolaeva of St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television.



The program also offers each winner financial support to attend IBC2013, Sept. 12-17 in Amsterdam. Award recipients will be given funding for travel, accommodations, conference and exhibit registration, as well as daily expenses for five days in Amsterdam.



“Once again, the IABM Engineering Student Awards recognize a remarkable group of young men and women and provides them with the resources to see the latest developments in broadcast and media technology, learn from senior industry figures, and perhaps even meet a future employer,” said Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation, which funds the program. “The awards are designed to showcase the broadcast and media technology industry to some of the brightest and best students from around the world. While the individual winners gain a significant personal benefit, the awards program itself promotes the sector and encourages others to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue the exciting career opportunities available. In this sense, the program benefits not only the 10 winners named today, but the field as a whole.”



The IABM Engineering Student Awards are part of the IABM’s global training initiative, created to help increase the pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff.



