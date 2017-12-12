IABM Opens ‘Start-Up’ Membership Category

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—IABM is opening up its door to some of the new companies on the block, announcing the creation of a “Start-Up” membership category. Companies that have been incorporated for less than two years are eligible to sign up with this new membership, which provides the full range of IABM membership services to support as they develop at what IABM describes as a “manageable price.”

Start-Up membership includes full access to IABM’s portfolio of business intelligence insights and analysis; technology services; events and networking; discounts on floorspace and access to member lounges at exhibitions; and entry to IABM awards.

IABM has announced that Salsa Sound, founded in 2017 by Dr. Rob Oldfield and Dr. Ben Shirely, is the first start-up to sign up for the Start-Up membership category.