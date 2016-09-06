IABM Offering New Online Training Courses

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—Schools are getting back underway here in the U.S., but across the pond, IABM is offering some educational opportunities of its own with a new slate on online training courses. In addition, IABM has launched a new “Partner” initiative, which enables IABM members to partner with customers by passing IABM training places to the groups they provide equipment and services.

The online courses available are “Understanding IP and File-based Architecture” and “Introduction to Broadcast Technology.” The courses are available individual for $59, or $90 together. “Understanding IP and File-based Architecture” explores storage and media management, the use of multiple platforms and analyzes different production considerations and delivery requirements. “Introduction to Broadcast Technology” familiarizes candidates with the workings of the broadcast and media technology industry.

The “Partner” initiative allows IABM members to package training sessions with their own products and services to customers. Customers can also purchase courses at discounted rates. The entire range of IABM training courses are available as part of the program.

The online courses from IABM are available to be delivered to users’ desktop or mobile devices.