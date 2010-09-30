IABM director general sees growing industry strength

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) launched its annual “IABM Industry Guide” and presented an overview on the prospects for the industry as it emerges from last year’s economic decline at IBC2010.

In a keynote speech during the "The State of the Media Industry — Are We over the Worst?" IBC2010 session, IABM Director General Peter White said the association's research indicates that the state of the media industry is improving as are prospects for the future. White's remarks were based on research conducted by IABM.

"After the doldrums, things are slowly building, particularly in Europe," White said. "In fact, the mood is quite optimistic, buttressed by improving financials."

The association also used the industry gathering to launch its latest “IABM Industry Guide.” The 2010 edition includes a glossary of industry terms, which is based on the Quantel Fact Book. It also contains a selection of articles and case studies written specifically for the guide by a wide range of commentators.

IBC2010 also was the venue chosen by the IABM to present its Peter Wayne Award for the most innovative product making a significant contribution to the broadcast and media industry.

This year’s winner was the Mode-AL Speed Rack, a quick-build alternative to traditional 19in racking that needs no outboard tools or hardware. Chosen by an international judging panel that included experts from the full spectrum of broadcast activity, Mode-AL was honored Sept. 11. Martin Salter, chair of the IABM panel of judges, noted during presentation of the award that the Speed Rack demonstrated a "truly innovative understanding of a need, and an equally innovative and elegantly simple solution."

Awards for Excellence went to the Dolby PRM-4200, a professional reference monitor that allows cinema color grading without a digital cinema projector; Gekko kleer colour, a multichip array that enables LED technology to be employed to light film sets and studios; Integrated Microwave Technologies' RF Central microLITE HD, an MPEG-4-based HD digital COFDM ultra-miniature transmitter; and the Sony MPE-200, an image processor for analysis, control and manipulation of 3-D scenes in real time.