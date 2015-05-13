IABM Dealer Database Goes Live

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND – IABM members have a new tool to aide them in sales around the world with the launch of IABM’s Dealer Database.

Designed for members to search systems integrators, dealers and representatives based in unfamiliar markets, the Dealer Database includes more than 300 listings and can search by country and/or type of dealer.

“All of the dealers have been selected based on their expertise in the television and video marketplaces, and are experienced in selling the type of products that IABM members represent and manufacture,” said Lisa Collins, head of marketing at IABM.

Dealer Database is exclusively available to IABM members.