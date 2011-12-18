IABM confers awards

The IABM today has conferred honorary memberships upon Mike Martin, chairman of the IBC Partnership Board, and Larry Kaplan, Omneon co-founder and today a member of the executive management staff of Harmonic. The award recognizes their exceptional personal contribution to the supply side of the broadcast media and technology industry, as well as their companies' ongoing support of the IABM and its activities.

Martin joined Vinten in the early 1970s as sales manager for the company's broadcast business. Expectations for television sales were low, but by the early 1980s, Martin had set up a successful worldwide sales network for Vinten television products, and by 1985 had helped the Vinten broadcast business grow to nearly $15 million.

Martin served on the IABM Board as Vinten's representative during the 1980s, and following his retirement in 2001 became chairman of IBC's Executive Management Committee. He also represented the IABM on the IBC Board from 2000 to 2006. Now chair of the IBC Partnership Board, Mike Martin has been active in the broadcast industry for more than 40 years.

Kaplan co-founded Omneon in May 1998, and in just more than 10 years, the company grew its revenues to $330 million. In addition to shaping the dynamic culture at Omneon, Kaplan helped to drive the company's innovations — boasting 13 patents — in video server systems and media storage and processing technologies. With his commitment to the customer, Kaplan was also a driving force behind Omneon's provision of excellent customer service and support.

Prior to his work at Omneon, acquired by Harmonic in 2010, Kaplan held senior positions at both Sony Broadcast and Tektronix. He is a long-time supporter of the IABM and has been involved in all its major activities since it became established as a trade association.

Martin and Kaplan join a distinguished group of past award winners. Since it was first conferred in 2005, the IABM honorary membership has recognized industry leaders, including Lyle Keys, Roderick Snell, Derek Owen, Martin Salter, Roger Crumpton, Graham Roe, Alan Brill, Peter Owen and John Wilson.