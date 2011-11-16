IABM annual conference providing keys to success to be held Dec. 1-2 in Windsor, U.K.

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) annual conference will be held Dec. 1-2 at the Savill Court Hotel, Windsor, U.K. The conference, entitled "Adjusting to New Business Models — Profiting From the Journey," will provide insight into the changing needs of our industry and how to address them.

Keynotes will include "Success in a Changing World," by Danny Wilson, president and CEO, Pixelmetrix; "The Cloud: Threats and Opportunities," by David Peto, CEO, Aframe; and "Summing It Up," by Strath Goodship, president and CEO, Miranda.

Click here for complete program details regarding the 2011 IABM Conference, including information about conference speakers and sessions and online registration.