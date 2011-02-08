HydroFlex housing makes underwater 3-D reality

An Element Technica Neutron 3-D rig, mounted with Silicon Imaging SI-2K cameras, can now be enclosed in a new purpose-built Neutron BORG 3-D underwater housing system from HydroFlex. The underwater 3-D camera system also features a Cinedeck recorder inside the housing.

The Neutron 3-D rig is ideal for use underwater because of its small form factor. The Neutron rig and Silicon Imaging SI-2K cameras fit in HydroFlex’s anodized-aluminum, cube-shaped housing that measures 15in x 17in x 16in.

By enclosing the Element Technica Neutron rig in a beam-splitter configuration, the system can provide stereoscopic imaging from just in front of the camera viewing port to objects far away. The Neutron BORG system leverages Element Technica’s integrated lens control and Zeiss 16mm cine lenses, which feature f/1.3 apertures and close focusing capabilities. The system also accepts Schneider 4.8mm, 8mm and 12mm, and Linos 12mm, 16mm and 25mm C-mount lenses.

Weighing 114lbs out of the water, and 3lbs underwater, the Neutron BORG system can be configured as a free-swimming, untethered housing with operator viewing on the Cinedeck, with full lens and stereographic control underwater. Alternatively, video and full remote control of the rig’s focus, iris and stereoscopic properties can be cabled to the surface and operated from there.

The HydroFlex Neutron BORG housing is designed to remain watertight to a depth of 60ft and incorporates watertight connections for lens focus and iris, interaxial and convergence. When using the Cinedeck for internal recording, the SD video can be run to the surface with an underwater coax cable.

Alternatively, the Cinedeck can be bypassed to run full HD from both cameras to the surface via underwater Ethernet cables.