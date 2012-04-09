Hybrid Broadband/TV Group Releases Updated Spec



MULTIPLE CITIES: The Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV consortium announced the publication of vers.1.5 of its hybrid TV specification. Building on existing standards and web technologies, the HbbTV specification provides the features and functionality required to deliver feature rich broadcast and internet TV services.



Version 1.5 of the HbbTV specification introduces support for HTTP adaptive streaming based on the recently published MPEG-DASH specification, improving the perceived quality of video presentation on busy or slow Internet connections. It also enables content providers to protect DASH delivered content with potentially multiple DRM technologies based on the MPEG CENC specification, improving efficiency in markets where more than one DRM technology will be used. Vers. 1.5 significantly enhances access to broadcast TV schedule information, enabling operators to produce full one-week electronic program guides as HbbTV applications that can be deployed across all HbbTV receivers to provide a consistent user experience. The latest advances are based on activity within the HD Forum in France as part of the development of the TNT 2.0 specification.



Since opening for membership in May 2011, the HbbTV Consortium now has over 60 members. Four new Steering Group members were elected at the consortiums first AGM to provide further representation from across the industry. Abertis Telecom, Digital TV Labs, Opera Software and RTL Group have joined the existing group of Steering Group representatives from ANT Software Limited, EBU, France Televisions, Institut für Rundfunktechnik GmbH, NAGRA, Samsung, SES ASTRA S.A, Sony Corp., Television Francaise 1 and TP Vision.



HbbTV consortium will hold its 10th interoperability workshop in May.





