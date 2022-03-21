Hughes to Deploy Private 5G Network Using Dish's Spectrum for DoD

GERMANTOWN, Md.—Hughes Network Systems has received a $18 million contract from the Department of Defense (DoD) to deploy a standalone 5G network at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state using spectrum from Dish.

Hughes will serve as the prime contractor connecting the base with a secure 5G network to support operations, maintenance and flight traffic management. This work is part of on-going DoD 5G experimentation led by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

"Over the course of this three-year project, we will demonstrate for the U.S. Department of Defense how 5G infrastructure from Hughes – including a packet processing core, radio access, edge cloud, security and network management – can power the resilient networking necessary to transform base operations," said Dr. Rajeev Gopal, vice president, Advanced Programs, Hughes. "Today's walkie-talkies, paper-trails and telephone conversations will be replaced with a private, secure 5G network over which air station processes and systems will be automated and continuously optimized. What's more, the standalone, standards-based configuration – including O-RAN standards for flexibility – will connect seamlessly anywhere on the planet using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite connectivity."

"Dish is delivering the connectivity for this private 5G network, providing engineering services, support and access to our spectrum portfolio," said Stephen Bye, chief commercial officer, Dish. "As we build our own network, we're proud to team with Hughes in this important project to deliver a fast, secure, reliable network to serve the U.S. Department of Defense and support mission-critical functions."

Working together on the project, with Hughes as the integrator, are: Boingo Wireless, Cisco, Dell, Dish, JMA Wireless and Intel.