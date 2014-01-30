HuffPost Live’s Roy Sekoff Will Deliver NAB Show Keynote

WASHINGTON— Roy Sekoff, founding editor of The Huffington Post and president and co-creator of HuffPost Live, will give the keynote address at the 2014 NAB Show Disruptive Media Conference on Wednesday, April 9 in Las Vegas.



Sekoff's keynote will address how the rise of online video and viewers’ growing desire to engage with content is impacting programming, distribution and advertising in media and entertainment.



Sekoff oversees all the development, production and programming of HuffPost Live. The network uses HuffPost stories, editors, reporters and bloggers to live-stream eight hours of original live programming, five days a week, available online, on mobile devices and on-demand. Highlights are shown overnight and on weekends.



Before helping to launch HuffPost and HuffPost Live, Sekoff was a writer and on-air correspondent for Michael Moore’s newsmagazine “TV Nation.” His writing has appeared in publications such as The Village Voice and The London Times. Sekoff is often also a guest on TV and radio shows.



The Disruptive Media Conference, produced in partnership with Digital Media Wire, gathers professionals who oversee the digital and interactive divisions within their companies to explore developments in online video, mobile and branded entertainment. Held April 9-10, the program covers the impact of disruptive media and more traditional OTT technologies on business models for distribution and consumer engagement. New programming partners, Parks Associates and Mobile World Congress, will curate sessions around “disruptors” in the mobile and broadband space.



Executives who have spoken previously at the NAB Show Disruptive Media Conference include Avner Ronen, co-founder of Boxee; Ben Silverman, founder and chairman of multimedia studio Electus; Philip DeBevoise, president and co-founder, Machinima; and Chloe Sladden, director of Media Partnerships, Twitter.



NAB Show will be held April 5-10, 2014.