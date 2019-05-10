Huawei Previews All-Optical Network for UHD Services

GUANGZHOU, China—Huawei used the 2019 World Conference on Ultra HD Video to unveil an all-optical network architecture for UHD video services, which it has dubbed the Optical Networking 2.0 (ON2.0).

Presenting the architecture, Huawei’s Chief Marketing Officer of the Transmission & Access Product Line, Kevin Huang, that the strategy behind ON2.0 is “to build all-optical networks that fully support innovative ultra-HD video services, aiming to promote the prosperity of the whole industry.”

To do this, ON2.0 features three key aspects. The first is to realize gigabit access networks by leveraging Huawei’s end-to-end 10G PON and home Wi-Fi innovations. It has also constructed dynamic hard pipes for a 4K premium live broadcast solution with zero packet loss, network delay of less than 10ms and a delay jitter of less than 5ms.

Lastly, Huawei developed a full-lifecycle automatic management platform based on the company’s Network Cloud Engine that allows operators to visualize the quality of video services in real time and improve network O&M efficiency by 30%.

Huang concluded his presentation by saying: “The prosperity of the UHD video industry depends on cooperation across the entire industry chain. Huawei will stick to win-win cooperation with all partners to open up a blue ocean market worth a trillion dollars in the UHD video industry.”