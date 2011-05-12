HTN, MSG extend agreement

MSG Networks, a regional cable TV network serving the New York metropolitan area, has extended its contract with HTN Communications. Under the terms of the contract, HTN will continue to provide AV backhaul services for MSG's coverage of seven professional sports teams, with feeds managed and monitored from HTN's state-of-the-art New York City technical operations center, and for the network's simulcast of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show.

MSG and MSG Plus serve as the home for the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres (upstate New York only), the WNBA New York Liberty and the New York Red Bulls.