HRP-Live Relies on CP Communications For RF Services To Cover Cross Fit Event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—HRP-Live, a video production company working primarily on fitness projects, contracted with CP Communications to handle all RF acquisition for the 2023 NOBULL Cross Fit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc.

This year’s event, which wrapped up in August, was the second consecutive Cross Fit Games CP Communications handled for HRP-Live.

CP Communications brought its HD-21 53-foot expand truck to Madison and provided frequency coordination services for six RF cameras, four robotic PTZ cameras and audio systems, including mics, IFBs and intercom.

Multiple online platforms, including ESPN+, Facebook, YouTube as well as the CrossFit website, streamed the four-day event. ESPN and ESPN2 broadcast select hours live on the final three days of the games. Weightlifting, gymnastics, cycling and endurance running were among the events.

CP Communications and HRP-Live worked closely to cover the various competitions inside the Alliant Energy Center indoor coliseum and adjacent North Park stadium, a temporary outdoor venue built for the games. All content was handed off to NEP mobile production units.

“Last year’s competition included off-site activities at distant venues, which required bonded cellular networking to ensure reliable coverage with robust networking back to the mobile village,” said Mike “Rothy” Roth, HRP-Live co-founder.

“While the CP team did an exceptional job deploying a hybrid solution, this year’s more focused coverage area allowed us to really dial it in with nearly 100 percent RF coverage. That also allowed us to one-stop shop almost all our gear with CP, which included PTZ cameras with robotic remote control for the first time, and just one bonded cellular system to exclusively cover athletes in the warmup area,” he said.

CP Communications built four RF reporter kits with video and audio gear used to cover the larger events, such as cross-country 5K runs around the Quann Park perimeter and through the adjacent Willow Island. The biggest upgrade to this year’s setup was the intercom system, said Roth.

“CP this year recommended a Riedel Bolero wireless system, which expanded our capacity, improved portability and strengthened RF audio signals carried over the system,” said Roth.

“We were managing a crew of 215 across three production groups and two control rooms, and the Bolero system was easy-to-use for all, even a few of our crew who are not TV production people. They all learned how to use Bolero within 10 minutes, and it doesn’t require lugging around a belt and a radio.”