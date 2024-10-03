HPA Taps Creative Category Awards Nominees for 2024

The Max series ‘Hacks,’ starring Jean Smart (pictured), dominated the HPA Awards nominations for Outstanding Editing—Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under).

The Hollywood Professional Association Monday tapped a host of creative teams from high-profile projects as Creative Category Nominees in the 2024 HPA Awards, with ceremonies set for Nov. 7 at The Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Hollywood.

The 19th annual HPA Awards are intended to celebrate the exceptional contributions of creative teams and individuals to entertainment content, spotlighting the work of artists and technologists. The postproduction-focused awards recognize work in color grading editing, sound and visual effects across episodic TV shows, feature films, documentaries and commercials. There’s also a category recognizing excellence in the restoration of classic films.

This year’s nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading—Live Action Theatrical Feature: “Blink Twice,” Damien Vandercruyssen/Harbor; “The Creator,” David Cole/FotoKem; “Dune: Part Two,” David Cole/ FotoKem; “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” Eric Whipp/Alter Ego; “Immaculate,” Andrea Chlebak/Harbor

“Inside Out 2,” Mark Dinicola/Pixar Animation Studios; “Ultraman: Rising,” Maxine Gervais/Picture Shop Outstanding Color Grading—Live Action Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature: “Eric – Episode 1,” Toby Tomkins/Harbor; “Loki—Glorious Purpose,” Matt Watson/Marvel Studios Finishing; “Masters of the Air—Part 5,” Steven Bodner/Picture Shop; “Shōgun – Anjin,” Élodie Ichter/The Mill; “Star Trek Discovery—Red Directive,” Todd Bochner/Harbor; “Time Bandits—Kevin Haddock,” Damian McDonnell/The Rebel Fleet

“Hit-Monkey—History Lessons,” Patrick Woodard, Point.360; “Leo,” Keiran Lee/Feature Animation at Netflix; “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie,” Alastor Pan Arnold/Keep Me Posted; “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—Night of the Mechazoids,” Ara Thomassian/Keep Me Posted; “War Is Over!” David Cole/FotoKem Outstanding Color Grading—Documentary: “ American Symphony,” Seth Ricart/RCO; “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes,” Nat Jencks/PostWorks; “Living with Leopards,” Dan Gil/Picture Shop; “Queens —Tiny Jungle Queens,” Blair Wallace/Evolutions Bristol; “Trilogy: New Wave,” Alastor Pan Arnold/FotoKem

Air Canada, “Ticket to Dream,” Wade Odlum/Alter Ego; Miu Miu, “2024 Wander and Arcadie Bag Collection,” Yibin Su/Gloss Studio; Palo Alto, “Origin,” Eric Whipp/Alter Ego; Subway, “Globally Inspired,” Wade Odlum/Alter Ego; Taco Bell, “Taco TwosDay,” Quinn Alvarez/Apache Digital Outstanding Editing—Theatrical Feature: “Dune: Part Two,” Joe Walker, ACE; “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel, ACE; “The Holdovers,” Kevin Tent, ACE; “Inside Out 2,” Maurissa Horwitz; “Twisters,” Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

“Bookie—The Super Bowl: God’s Gift To Bookies,” Tracey Wadmore-Smith, ACE; “Hacks— Better Late,” Rob Paglia; “Hacks—Bulletproof,” Jon Philpot; “Hacks—The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular,” Jess Brunetto, ACE; “Hacks—Just for Laughs,” Janet Weinberg, ACE Outstanding Editing—Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes): “Ahsoka – Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” Dana E. Glauberman, ACE; “Ahsoka—Part 6: Far, Far Away,” James D. Wilcox, ACE; “House of the Dragon—The Red Dragon and the Gold,” Katie Weiland, ACE; “House of the Dragon—A Son for a Son,” Frances Parker, ACE; “Tokyo Vice—Illness of the Trade,” Gary Levy; “True Detective – Night Country: Part 5,” Mags Arnold

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” Bob Joyce; “The Commandant's Shadow,” Claire Guillon; “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes,” Tal Ben-David; “Porcelain War,” Brendan Bellomo, Aniela Sidorska; “Ren Faire—Daddy's Dyin', Who's Got The Will?,” Max Allman, Nicholas Nazmi Outstanding Sound—Theatrical Feature: “Alien: Romulus,” Will Files, Lee Gilmore, Mark Paterson, Polly McKinnon, David Butler, Chris Terhune/Pacific Standard Sound; “Civil War,” Glenn Freemantle, Howard Bargroff, Adam Scrivener, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders/Formosa Group UK; “The Creator,” Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler, David Bach/E² Sound; Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic/Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services; “Dune: Part Two,” Richard King, Dave Whitehead, Martin Kwok, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Andrew Bock/Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services; “Música,” Christopher S. Aud, Aaron Glascock, Eliza Pollack Zebert, Mitch Osias, Rob Young, Jennifer Barak/Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

“All The Light We Cannot See—Episode 4,” Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole, Jill Purdy, Emma Present, David Grimaldi, Mark Paterson/Pacific Standard Sound; “Fallout—The Head,” Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Susan Cahill, Jane Boegel-Koch, Daniel Colman, Christopher Kaller/NBCUniversal; “Interview with the Vampire—And That's the End of It. There's Nothing Else,” Howard Bargroff, Harry Barnes, Jamie Caple, Mark Timms, Adam Armitage, Michael Holubec/Formosa Group; “No One Will Save You,” Will Files, Chris Terhune, Ailene Roberts, James Miller, Matt "Smokey" Cloud/Pacific Standard Sound; “True Detective – Night Country: Part 6,” Howard Bargroff, Mark Timms/Formosa Group UK, Martín Hernández, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Michele Woods Outstanding Sound—Documentary: “ Chimp Crazy—Monkey Love,” Roberto Fernandez/Harbor; “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes,” Tom Paul, Eric Offin, Ben Whitver, Peter Russell, Kristin Catuogno/Tom Paul Studios; “Kiss the Future,” Samir Foco, Ron Bartlett, Bryan Parker, William Harp, Taylor Jackson/Formosa Group; “Porcelain War,” Robert Mackenzie, Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller, Alex Francis, Karina Rezhevska/RMS; “To Kill a Tiger,” Lou Solakofski, Jonathan Goldsmith, Ed Douglas, Elma Bellow, Jordan Kawai, Anita Kushwaha/Formosa Group

“Alien: Romulus,” Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Ale' Melendez, Sebastian Ravagnani, Nicolas Caillier, Steven Denyer/Industrial Light & Magic; “The Creator,”James Clyne, Trevor Hazel, Keith Anthony-Brown, Danielle Legovich, David Dally/Industrial Light & Magic; “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Vincent Papaix, Georg Kaltenbrunner, Alexander Poei, Ziad Shureih, Russell Lum/Industrial Light & Magic; “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” Erik Winquist, Danielle Immerman, Stephen Unterfranz, Phillip Leonhardt, Sean Noel Walker/Wētā FX; “A Quiet Place: Day One,” Malcolm Humphreys, Jordan Harding, Charmaine Chan, Michael Lum, Steve Hardy/Industrial Light & Magic Outstanding Visual Effects—Animated Feature: “Inside Out 2,” Shaun Galinak, Toan-Vinh Le, Alyssa Lee, Enrique Vila, Jae Jun Yi/Pixar Animation Studios; “Ultraman: Rising,” Hayden Jones, Stefan Drury, Sean M. Murphy, Mathieu Vig, Kyle Winkelman/Industrial Light & Magic

“House of the Dragon —The Red Dragon and the Gold,” Sven Martin, Fausto Tejeda, Mark Spindler, Matt Perrin, James Thompson/Pixomondo; “House of the Dragon – Season 2,” Wayne Stables, Marcus Goodwin, Jason Snyman, Mark J. Julien/Wētā FX; Martin Pelletier/Rodeo FX; “Loki—Season 2,” Steve Moncur, Christian Waite, Jeremy Sawyer, Ben Aickin, Pieter Warmington // Industrial Light & Magic; “Percy Jackson and the Olympians—Season 1,” Erik Henry, Matt Robken, Jeff White, Jose Burgos, Donny Rausch/Industrial Light & Magic; “Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5,” Aleksandra Kochoska Dekovic, Brian Tatosky, Charles Collyer, Chelsea Wynne, Shawn Ewashko/CBS Studios Outstanding Visual Effects—Animated Episode or Series Season: “Ark: The Animated Series – Element 5,” James Baldanzi, Patrick Flanagan, David Hartman, Jon Terada/Lex + Otis Studios, Jeremy Stieglitz/Lost Continent Entertainment; “X-Men '97—Season 1,” Chris Graf, Dan McNaughton, Husain Untoro, Quentin Cordonnier, Andrew Stadler/Marvel Animation Studios

“All The Light We Cannot See—Season 1,” Laurens Ehrmann, Harry Bardak, Elisa Perez, Julien Martins/The Yard VFX; “Sunny—Mmmm, Hinoki,” David Lebensfeld, Tina Torunian, Francesca Orrach, Pablo Izaguirre, Edgar Pina/Ingenuity Studios; “The Sympathizer—Death Wish,” Chad Wanstreet, Daniel J. Lombardo/HBO/A24, Andrew Orloff/Zoic, Lawson Deming/Barnstorm VFX, Hallana Barbosa/Ingenuity Studios Outstanding Achievement in Restoration: “The Day of the Locust” (1975), Paramount; “Planet of the Apes” (1968), 20th Century Studios; “The Searchers” (1956), Warner Bros.; “Snow White” (1937), Disney; “The Sugarland Express” (1974), Universal Pictures

In addition to these categories, the HPA will honor postproduction facility FotoKem with the Charles S. Swartz Award for its lasting impact on the industry. The Engineering Excellence Awards, announced earlier this year, will include such honorees as as Adobe (Enhance Speech in Premiere Pro); Disguise and Cuebric (AI-Driven 2.5D Workflow); and Evercast (Evercast for Apple Vision Pro).

For information on event tickets, visit hpaonline.com.