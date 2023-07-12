HPA Names League Honor Recipients

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced that Vicky Colf, Alison Hoffman, and Kim Snyder will receive HPA League Honors,

The League Honors were created to recognize diverse members of the media and entertainment community who shine as examples of accomplishment, innovation and leadership.

“These outstanding individuals operate at the vanguard of change," said HPA president Seth Hallen. "They are the people that up-and-coming leaders can aspire to emulate, while leading organizations and illuminating a path to the future. We are delighted to honor their accomplishments.”

Vicky Colf, former CTO at Warner Bros., will receive the Excelsior Honor, which recognizes a leader who runs a business or finance team in the M&E industry (either manufacturer, service provider, or end-user) and who shows impressive business acumen and outstanding leadership while achieving remarkable business growth as well as a commitment to service in our community.

Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Domestic Networks, will receive the Rainmaker Honor, recognizing a leader who deployed intelligent tactics & ensured their company or organization achieved its sales and marketing goals and revenue targets. The award honors excellence in creative marketing, financial performance and business growth, as well as commitment to serving the community.

Kim Snyder, CEO of Panavision, will be recognized as the Alchemist. This honor recognizes a leader who spearheads the innovation of noteworthy technology, bringing tangible benefits to the industry in production, post or workflow, as well as a commitment to serving the community.

Previous recipients of the League Honors include Annie Chang, Vice President, Creative Technologies, Universal Pictures (The Catalyst); Tammy Garnes, Vice President of Education & Understanding, ARRAY (The Excelsior); Patricia Keighley, Chief Quality Guru, IMAX Corp. (The Rainmaker); Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO (The Star); and Iris Wu, Founder, Ambidio (The Alchemist).



Recipients of the HPA League Honors are determined by a jury of industry leaders, with the enthusiastic support of the HPA Board of Directors. For more information about HPA and the HPA League Honors, visit hpaonline.com.