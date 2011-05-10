House Subcommittee FCC Reform Hearing Scheduled for Friday
WASHINGTON: The five members of the Federal Communications Commission will be grilled by lawmakers this Friday. A hearing entitled “FCC Process Reform” is scheduled for May 13 at 9:30 a.m. in Rm. 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold the hearing. Oregon Republican Greg Walden chairs the committee.
