Honolulu Stations Add Rentrak Services

PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak has announced that it has signed an agreement with two KITV “Island News” TV stations in Honolulu to measure local market television ratings.

KITV-TV (ABC) and KITV-TV (MeTV) will use Rentrak’s daily demographic and household ratings. The stations will also use the company’s advanced demographics.

Rentrak is provider of consumer viewership information for the entertainment and marketing industries.