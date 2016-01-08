Honolulu Stations Add Rentrak Services
PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak has announced that it has signed an agreement with two KITV “Island News” TV stations in Honolulu to measure local market television ratings.
KITV-TV (ABC) and KITV-TV (MeTV) will use Rentrak’s daily demographic and household ratings. The stations will also use the company’s advanced demographics.
Rentrak is provider of consumer viewership information for the entertainment and marketing industries.
