HM Electronics to acquire Clear-Com Communications

HM Electronics (HME), a provider of wireless systems for professional audio production and other industries, has agreed in principle to acquire the Clear-Com Communications Systems division from The Vitec Group. HME, a privately held company based in Poway, CA, developed one of the first wireless intercoms for the pro audio industry as well as wireless headset systems for the drive-through quick service restaurant market.

HME executives said its extensive expertise in wireless intercom technology and the intercom market will provide Clear-Com with greater access to a wider range of complementary communication solutions, economies of scale in product development and manufacturing operations. Once the deal is complete, Clear-Com will continue operation as a wholly owned business within HME.

Since 2000 the Vitec Group, through its Videocom division, has supported Clear-Com's continued growth with new product investments and technology acquisitions, such as the patent-pending I.V.Core intercom-over-IP technology from Talkdynamics. Clear-Com is poised to further accelerate its growth with its leadership in TDM Matrix and integrated IP and wireless solutions, and shares many customers with some of Vitec Group's other brands, such as Vinten, Sachtler and Bexel.

Chuck Miyahira, CEO of HME, called Clear-Com “a natural fit” for HME business expansion plans.