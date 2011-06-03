Hitachi to showcase new camera technology at InfoComm

Hitachi will exhibit several broadcast and professional camera products from its digital media division (Booth #1921) at this year’s InfoComm conference in Orlando.

The company will demonstrate a range of products, including the third-generation SK-HD1000 optical fiber camera system, which features 2.3 million pixels, micro-lens array and 1080i CCD imagers. The SK-HD1000 produces high image resolution, dynamic range response, sensitivity and ultra-low vertical smear characteristics.

Another unique camera, the Z-HD5000 two-piece dockable camera, offers the flexibility needed for multipurpose applications. It also features high light sensitivity coupled with low vertical smear, the Z-HD5000’s three 2/3in native 1080i CCD sensors produce 850 lines of resolution, F10@2000 Lux, and HD Signal to Noise (SNR) level of 58dB for a sharp, clean HD picture. The Z-HD5000 will be shown with the CR-P2 HD dockable recorder.

Hitachi will also exhibit its DK-Z50 special application HDTV/SD camera. The multipurpose DK-Z50 with integrated Eagle pan/tilt capability is ideal for graphics stand, point of view and remote observation applications. It features 14-bit A/D converters and the latest digital processing technology. The DK-Z50 employs the same sensor as the existing Z-HD500 HDTV camera and provides very vertical smear.