Hitachi to introduce two HD POV cameras at NAB Show

Hitachi will unveil two new POV cameras at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 12-15.

The DK-H100 and DK-Z50 share physical design, chassis, lenses and accessories. Both have 2/3in IT CCDs, switchable 59.94/50Hz operation, simultaneous SMPTE-292M 1920 x 1080i, SMPTE-259M SD-SDI and analog (Y, Pb, Pr/RGBS) HD outputs, TCP/IP network control and motorized, five-position filter wheel.

They also share variable shutter to 1/10,000s, 14-bit ADC, 38-bit DSP, full integration/compatibility with existing SK-HD1000/Z-HD5000 control panels and a new control teaming mode that improves matched camera characteristics, performance and controls for 3-D production rig applications. What distinguishes the cameras from one another are the sensors they use. The DK-H100 has 2.3 million-pixel IT-CCDs employed in the SK-HD1000. The DK-Z50 employs the same sensor as the existing Z-HD500 HDTV camera.

See Hitachi at NAB Show Booth C4309.