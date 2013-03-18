Hitachi to Add LiveU LU40s to HD Cameras

Hackensack, N.J.–Hitachi and LiveU are incorporating LiveU’s LU40 compact video uplink device into Hitachi cameras, enabling camera operators to view and manage LiveU’s transmission status and video quality in real-time.



All currently manufactured models of Hitachi HDTV cameras can be used with the LiveU LU40 as a peripheral unit mounted to the rear of the camera.



LiveU’s handheld LU40 device offers a HD video uplink solution weighing less than 25 ounces with a touchscreen interface. The device includes LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna for connectivity and new live newsgathering features such as: Low latency for interview-mode; store & forward; file transfer protocol; video and audio indicators; and a boot time of less than a minute.