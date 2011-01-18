Hitachi cameras deliver HD broadcast of Baltimore worship

The New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore has installed five new Hitachi Z-HD5000 multiformat HD cameras in the 4000-seat main sanctuary of its new multimillion-dollar worship center, known as the Holy City of Zion.

Besides enhancing worship for churchgoers, the HD video is used is the production of “The Empowering Disciples Broadcast,” a half-hour religious HDTV program produced weekly for OTA broadcast on WJZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore.

The Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras are positioned around the sanctuary with two cameras on pedestals, one on a tripod, one on a 25ft jib and one operated as a handheld.

The cameras are outfitted with a variety of Fujinon HD lenses and configured with Hitachi CU-HD1000 SMPTE hybrid fiber CCUs. With built-in distribution amplifiers, signal converters and native support for many SD/HD video formats, the CCUs increase the value of the Hitachi HD camera package.