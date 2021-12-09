Hisense’s Begins U.S. Sales of the First 8K ULED Roku TVs

SUWANEE, Ga.—Hisense has announced that the 8K U800GR Hisense Roku TV is now available for purchase online at Amazon and BestBuy.com

"Alongside growing screen sizes, the prospect of enjoying the best possible picture continues to intrigue many consumers,” says David Gold, president of Hisense USA. “Hisense’s ability to bring an 8K option to the table for the early adopter group is also crucial in creating even better TVs and pushing the industry forward. We’re proud to combine our high-performing and high-quality products with Roku’s massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, and be at the forefront of premium TV offerings.”

Hisense’s latest ULED Series TV model combines extraordinary 8K streaming and display, three-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound and the Roku OS, America’s #1 TV streaming platform, Hisense said.

The U800GR Series features 8K ULED technology, Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and 180 local dimming zones to bring a new depth of realism to the TV watching experience.

It also noted that viewers also experience smoother gaming sequences and scenes with the TV’s 480 Motion Rate, native 120Hz panel and auto low latency game mode and Variable Refresh Rate.

With the 8K Upscaler, the TV analyzes content frame-by-frame and automatically adjusts the displayed image to deliver greater clarity and depth, regardless of the content resolution, Hisense said.

The U800GR Series ships with the new Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The 75” U800GR is available now for $2,699.99 MSRP at Amazon and BestBuy.com, Hisense said. Amazon was, however, listing the TV at $2399.99.