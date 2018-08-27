Hisense Shipping Latest Roku TV Series

Hisense has begun shipping the next iteration of its four-year-old TV collaboration with Roku.

The R6E, a smart 4K Ultra HD set with HDR10, is more sharply priced than its predecessor, the R7, with a suggested opening retail step of $298 for the 43-inch model.

Other screen sizes, and corresponding MSRPs are:

$328 for the 50 inch;

$398 for the 55 inch;

$498 for the 60 inch; and

$648 for the 65 inch.

That compares to a suggested $799 retail for the 65-inch R7.

Like the R7, the R6E features a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 30 watts of sound, and access to half a million movies and TV shows that can be streamed from more than 5,000 channels, thanks to its onboard Roku OS.

[Read: Is 8K Gaining Traction?]

Peter Erdman, marketing and business development VP at Hisense USA, said the latest Roku addition was prompted by “a positive response from consumers about the R7.”

The R6E will start hitting retail shelves and websites this month, beginning with Walmart.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]