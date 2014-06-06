Heartland Selects Nevion

OXNARD, CALIF. —Media transport specialist Nevion today announced that U.S.-based broadcast equipment provider Heartland Video Systems has deployed Nevion CP505 ATSC processors on several systems integration projects. HVS has been commissioned by local and affiliate TV stations including WGBH, the Boston-based broadcaster, which is the largest provider of nationally distributed programming to PBS, and WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wis.



The Nevion CP505 transport stream processor supports adaptation between ASI, SMPTE 310 and IP formats in a 1RU package. The CP505 is part of Nevion’s cProcessor line of transport stream processing and multiplexing products.