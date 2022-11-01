Hearst's Very Local Streaming Service Now on Vizio
Vizio collaboration is the latest in a number of distribution agreements secured by the 24/7 news service
NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif.—Hearst Television announced today that its free streaming service, Very Local, is now available on Vizio smart TVs.
Very Local provides round-the-clock local news in Hearst Television markets nationwide. Viewers can also stream Very Local original series that encompass food, travel, adventure, dating and true crime—all with an emphasis on stories from viewers' hometowns, and content relatable to communities everywhere.
"The addition of the Vizio platform marks a major step in the growth of our distribution for Very Local's programming," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President, Streaming Video Services, at Hearst Television. "We want to reach consumers with quality local content wherever they are and on their own timetable, and working with Vizio helps us substantially in that objective. We're confident Very Local will prove an excellent complement to Vizio's outstanding lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, kids and family content, news, lifestyle programming, gaming and more."
"We aim to give our audiences content that not only excites, but is relatable, too," said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at Vizio. "Very Local's addition to Vizio is sure to give our users the news, weather and shows that matter to them most, no matter where they are in the U.S."
Hearst’s Very Local App is available for free on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku or Vizio.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.