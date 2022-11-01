Hearst's Very Local Streaming Service Now on Vizio

NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif.—Hearst Television announced today that its free streaming service, Very Local, is now available on Vizio smart TVs.

Very Local provides round-the-clock local news in Hearst Television markets nationwide. Viewers can also stream Very Local original series that encompass food, travel, adventure, dating and true crime—all with an emphasis on stories from viewers' hometowns, and content relatable to communities everywhere.

"The addition of the Vizio platform marks a major step in the growth of our distribution for Very Local's programming," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President, Streaming Video Services, at Hearst Television. "We want to reach consumers with quality local content wherever they are and on their own timetable, and working with Vizio helps us substantially in that objective. We're confident Very Local will prove an excellent complement to Vizio's outstanding lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, kids and family content, news, lifestyle programming, gaming and more."

"We aim to give our audiences content that not only excites, but is relatable, too," said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at Vizio. "Very Local's addition to Vizio is sure to give our users the news, weather and shows that matter to them most, no matter where they are in the U.S."

Hearst’s Very Local App is available for free on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku or Vizio.