Hearst Television Integrates Bitcentral Precis with Adobe, AP

Orlando NBC affiliate, WESH Ch. 2, has installed Bitcentral’s Precis 4.0 and for the first time integrated with Adobe video solutions—including Adobe Premiere Pro— as well as AP’s ENPS news production system, to provide a singular broadcast workflow to its newsroom operations.



“Technology and newsroom standards are changing so fast, we wanted to make sure that we future-proofed and integrated the best-of-breed solutions together,” said Joe Addalia, Directory of Technology for Hearst Television. “Budgets are tight, so we have to utilize solutions that will meet the simultaneous productions needs for broadcast, website, mobile and whatever other platform our viewers next adopt.”



Hearst Television Inc. is one of the nation’s largest station owners, with 29 television and two radio stations. It reaches 18 percent of U.S. television households. In addition to WESH, the broadcast group will install Precis in eight more stations in this year. Two stations will also install Bitcentral’s industry leading content archiving and management solution, Oasis.



“Stations are investing in more efficient, future proof technologies that work well with everything from new HD cameras to legacy editors and playback technology. Precis provides the flexibility to work with the broadcast infrastructure of today and tomorrow,” said Fred Fourcher, CEO of Bitcentral.