HDNet captures the action with Nucomm wireless camera technology

HDNet has selected a CamPac2 (CP2) and Newscaster DR2 wireless camera system from Integrated Microwave Technologies’ Nucomm brand to improve the capabilities and freedom of its video crews and help them to reliably acquire the high-quality images the network has become known for. HDNet also selected the remote camera control for its CP2, which offers HDNet’s video operators the ability to shade or paint the cameras wirelessly.

The CamPac2 wireless camera system is ideal for a wide range of applications including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links. The CP2 is a triband-capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes.

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver offers intelligent block downconverters, which communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block downconvert the received high-frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150MHz to 850MHz range, users of the DR2 can remotely extend its antennas to 1000ft (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.

By having the option to choose from two different versions of BDCs for the Newscaster DR2, these units can transmit and receive a wide range of frequency bands from 1.99GHz to 7.1GHz, depending on user requirements.

In addition, the diagnostics available with the Nucomm wireless camera system as an overlay provides valuable information including battery strength, power level and individual antenna performance that yields invaluable data in trying to troubleshoot an issue.

HDNet will also use the CP2 on a SteadiCam rig when covering concerts, and as well as in tandem with POV cameras for this and a variety of other applications.