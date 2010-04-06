HBO Rolls Out ScheduALL



ScheduALL recently announced that HBO’s Studio and Broadcast Operations, West Coast, post-production facility has selected ScheduALL’s operations management system for managing all daily operations.



“We are very excited to be working with HBO,” said Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL. “HBO represents a gold standard in the entertainment industry and we are delighted to be able to improve resource utilization and accelerate project workflows for the HBO team.”



The HBO West Coast facility handles a wide range of editing, post –production and library management operations, serving a resource to multiple HBO business units and departments. It supports all HBO series and films, including “Entourage,” “How to Make It in America,” and “Into the Storm.”



With the implementation of the new scheduling system, the HBO West Coast center is able to provide detailed utilization reports along with competitive cost analysis for its internal clients.



