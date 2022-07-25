HBO Max To Stream ‘Game of Thrones’ In 4K HDR

NEW YORK—"Game of Thrones” fans who can’t get enough of the struggle among the families competing for control of the Seven Kingdoms will have a new way to enjoy the show’s eight seasons in 4K Utra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) beginning in August when HBO Max launches HDR10 and Dolby Vision streams of the series.

The only alternative fans previously had to enjoy the series in 4K HDR was via an Ultra-HD Blu-ray player and the disk set. HBO Max will also make the series available with Dolby Atmos sound.

In a press release (opens in new tab) dated July 21, WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO Max, announced the decision to begin 4K HDR stream. The company also plans to stream its new series, “House of the Dragon,” in 4K HDR as well as make an augmented reality app (opens in new tab), “House of the Dragon: DracARys,” available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To watch the 4K HDR streams, viewers will require an HBO Max subscription ($14.99), an internet connection, a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR support, such as a smart TV or certain media tablets like some Apple iPads, and a streaming device that supports 4K HDR, such as an Amazon Fire Stick 4K or Google Chromecast Ultra. (HBO Max has published a detailed list of what’s needed on its website (opens in new tab).)

The 4K UHD HDR streams of the two series join more than 25 movies in the streamer’s library available with Dolby Vision HDR, including “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition,” “King Richard,” “No Sudden Move” and the four “Matrix” movies.

HBO Max 4K content is available to Hulu subscribers as an add-on subscription. Other app stores include those from Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung TV.